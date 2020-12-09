Kazakhstan adds three-digit number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 215 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, up 197 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

109 patients have reportedly made full recoveries from the disease in the country in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 43,339 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 456 people. Of 43,339, 31,141 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.