Kazakhstan adheres to maintaining ties with Tajikistan - Nazarbayev

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan adheres to maintaining, but not breaking ties with Tajikistan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said following the talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe today.

"Since the first days of our independence we have been conducting a unified mutual policy of trust and friendship. Tajikistan had tough times after gaining its independence and we have always been with the Tajik people," N.Nazarbayev said. Despite tight situation, Kazakhstan has provided all-round support to Tajikistan both in humanitarian and military-political sectors as well as at the international arena, the Head of State noted. "Hear, in Central Asia, we used to live together, our nations know each other. We have common culture. Kazakhstan adheres to maintaining but not breaking these ties," he added. As earlier reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived at Dushanbe with an official visit today.