Kazakhstan administers second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to over 2,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There have been no adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan so far, Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan has been proceeding with vaccination against COVID-19, with a total of 20,157 people received the first vaccine shots. The second COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered to 2,137 people since February 22. According to the Kazakh chief medical officer, there have been no adverse effects registered caused by the vaccine.

The delivery of 93 thousand doses of the vaccine produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant began on February 23, which will cover health workers and teachers.

Out of 786 vaccination sites rolled out across the country, 170 are operational. They all have necessary equipment to ensure the cold chain.

Notably, Kazakhstan has been remaining in the «green zone» on the map of epidemiological situation over the last two weeks. There are no areas in the «red zone».