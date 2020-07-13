Kazakhstan adopts decisions to stabilize COVID-19 situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Intergovernmental Commission meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov has addressed challenges of stabilizing the country's sanitary and epidemic situation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting has decided to send 102 high-profile doctors to Atyrau region as well as 56 doctors to Mangistau region so as to observe the Head of State's instructions. The meeting also focused on reducing the prices for disposable three-layer masks from 118 to 85 tenge per mask, that is, the prices fell by 28%.

The country has received 3.5 million packs of pharmaceuticals, which were distributed among the regions. As of today, all the regions have anti-fever and antibacterial pharmaceuticals reserved for a month.

The ministries of health, internal affairs, the regional administrations have been tasked to strengthen the work of mobile groups as well as to make sure steps concerning quarantine violation are in place.

It is said the epidemiological situation has led to fast-track purchase of over 2,600 oxygen concentrators and medical gases in the regions.

In his speech, Tugzhanov pointed out the importance of getting the information on the quarantine measures across to every Kazakhstani citizen.