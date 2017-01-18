  • kz
    Kazakhstan advanced into Granatkin Memorial 2017 final

    22:31, 18 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time in history, the U19 team of Kazakhstan advanced into the Granatkin Memorial 2017 final after defeating Greece (2:1) in semifinal, Kazinform learnt from sports.kz.    

    Earlier, the Kazakh team ranked the 10th at the tournament. So, reaching the semifinal also became a historical event for the team.

     

    At the final stage, Kazakh footballers will meet the winner of the Russia-Saint-Petersburg match. 

