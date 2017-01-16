Kazakhstan advanced into Granatkin Memorial 2017 semifinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's U19 Youth Team has played out Slovenia 2:0 in Granatkin Memorial 2017 ¼ Final.

The start line-up of the Kazakh U19 team includes Ustimenko, Amazhnol, Batyrkhanov, Kuznetsov, Kusyapov, Zhaksylyk, Kan, Oral, Pairuz, Sayunov, Seidakhmet, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The game ended in favor of Kazakhstan due to Zhanali Pairuz who kicked a goal two minutes into the match and Aidos Oral who converted a penalty after the interval.

On January 18, at 07:30 Astana time, Kazakhstanis will play vs. Greece.