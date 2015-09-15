Kazakhstan advocates for close cooperation b/w CSTO member states – President Nazarbayev

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan advocates for close cooperation between the CSTO member states in the international arena, as well as the strengthening of the military, military-technical cooperation, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the extended meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe.

"We will continue fulfilling our obligations under the Collective Security Treaty Organization including periodic provision of humanitarian assistance to the allies," N. Nazarbayev said. The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan stands for the close cooperation of the CSTO member states in the international arena, strengthening of military and military-technical cooperation, collective response to natural and manmade disasters, as well as joint operations aimed at combatting drug trafficking, illegal migration, and offenses in information space.