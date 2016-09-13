Kazakhstan, Afghanistan to cooperate in civil defense

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Afghanistan will cooperate in civil defense sector, according to Vice Minister of Internal Affairs Berik Bissenkulov.

The Vice Minister presented today a bill “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on cooperation in civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies” at an extended meeting of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security.

“The adoption of the draft law will not have a negative impact. On the contrary, it will lead to reduction of the consequences of natural and man-made disasters in both countries’ territories. The amount of humanitarian assistance rendered by Kazakhstan to Afghanistan since 2008 has made about $20mln. Apart from financial help, we have also provided food and other assistance. We have also helped in construction of schools and roads,” said Bissenkulov.

According to him, the document was signed on November 20, 2015 in Astana. Its ratification was initiated by Kazakhstan. The goal of the Agreement is to render methodological, legal and financial help to Afghanistan, with the consideration of the situation in this country.