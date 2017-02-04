Kazakhstan aims set in President’s Message coincide with SCO goals

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Many items of the Message not only meet the interests of Kazakhstan but also the interests of joint development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation states, according to SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov.

In his interview to Kazinform Rashid Alimov said that "the Message of the President to the people of Kazakhstan is mobilization of Kazakhstanis to solution of new tasks and is all-national response to the existing challenges. 5 priorities specified by Nursultan Nazarbayev very clearly reflect the essence of the third modernization. If the priorities and objectives of the Message are implemented, Kazakhstan will become one of the successful states in the global competition", - he said.

According to the diplomat, the most important measures for joint development of the SCO member countries are the measures for enhancement of the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan.

"Today we can see Kazakhstan's active work in the interface of the new economic policy "Light Way" and the Chinese initiative "Silk Way Economic Belt". In the Message the President outlines the reference points which will bring Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level of its transit potential. For this purpose Kazakhstan needs to strengthen and expand the infrastructure and develop transport communications", - Alimov told.

Another serious and big goal set in the Message for 2017 is construction and reconstruction of nearly four and a half thousand kilometers of highways of republican value, which also corresponds to tasks of implementation of the Agreement between the SCO member states' governments on creation of favorable conditions for international motor transportations which came into force on January 20, 2017", - the Secretary General of SCO emphasized.

One more benefit not only for Kazakhstan, but also development of all SCO, Alimov named the strategic objective of the Message on making the contribution of small and medium business to the country's GDP at least 50% by 2050.

"The SCO also put focus on development of small and medium business. Therefore the more actively Kazakhstan's business environment develops, the more actively it will influence development of small and medium business on SCO space ", - the diplomat emphasized.

Kazakhstan's goal of counteraction to religious extremism and terrorism set in the Message also coincides of the key direction of the SCO activity, therefore "for the Organization it is very important that Kazakhstan continues to play a powerful and very effective role in the fight against the "three evils" - terrorism, separatism and extremism", - Alimov told.

"Within the period which is quite short looking from the historical perspective, Kazakhstan has passed the way equal to a century. It has been a very difficult way as it was the matter of state construction. At the same time the country has received a unique and rich experience", - the secretary general of SCO noted.