  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan airlifted citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia from Wuhan

    14:22, 02 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The Kazakh emergency medicine coordination centre along with Kazakhstanis also evacuated citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia from Wuhan, China at the request of these countries.

    Besides, Kazakhstan delivered 13.6 tons of humanitarian aid to China.

    83 Kazakhstanis, including 80 students studying Wuhan, returned home. Upon arrival all of them underwent entry screening and put into 14-day quarantine.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan China Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!