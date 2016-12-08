Kazakhstan Airlines excluded from EU «black list»

BRUSSELS. КАЗИНФОРМ - On Thursday the European Commission excluded all Kazakhstan airlines from the list of banned airlines.

"Today the European Commission has updated the EU safety list - the list of the airlines which don't conform to the international air safety standards", - reported in European Commission. "All Kazakhstan air carriers have been removed from the list whilst the Iranian Aseman Airlines was added to it", - Kazinform was told. "I am especially glad that after several years of work and technical assistance from the EU, we can remove restrictions for all air carriers of Kazakhstan", - the European Commissioner on transport Violetta Bulz told.

She emphasized that removing restrictions for Kazakhstan air carriers "is a positive signal for all countries which remain in the list. It also shows that work and cooperation pays off". In "ban list" are 193 airlines from 18 countries of the world including Afghanistan, Angola (except for one airline which operates in the EU with restrictions), Benin, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon (except for two airlines which work with restrictions), Indonesia (except for six airlines). Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Mozambique, Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone and Sudan are also in the list. Besides, the list included three separate airlines: Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Iraqi Airways (Iraq) and Blue Wing Airlines (Surinam). Six more companies are allowed to fly to the EU only on specific types of air vehicles: Afrijet and SN2AG (Gabon), Air Koryo (DPRK), Air Service (Comoro Islands), Iran Air (Iran) and TAAG Angola Airlines (Angola).