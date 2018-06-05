Kazakhstan alarmed by increase in meningitis cases - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev focused on the recent increase in meningitis cases and fatalities at the regular session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

The Premier insisted Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov should shed light on alarming increase in meningitis cases and deaths and clarify what measures are being taken to prevent meningitis from spreading.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev stressed that the situation with meningitis has sparked concern and raised a lot of question among the population.



In his words, the healthcare ministry failed to raise public awareness on the matter. It is still unclear whether there is a need to carry out vaccination against meningitis, whether it should be voluntary or not. The population is also concerned with the price of meningitis vaccine because it differs from one region to another.



He also urged regional authorities and hospitals to admit people with suspected meningitis cases or symptoms of meningitis and provide necessary treatment.



Sagintayev also instructed mayors of cities and governors of the regions to take the situation with meningitis under their control without spreading panic.



According to Minister Birtanov, there are 58 confirmed meningitis cases countrywide, including 14 children, at the moment. 10 people have already been discharged from hospitals. 35 patients are still undergoing treatment.



So far 13 meningitis fatalities have been registered in the country, 4 deaths in Almaty region, 1 death - in Kyzylorda region, 2 deaths - in South Kazakhstan region, 6 deaths - in Almaty city. The healthcare minister regretted to inform that 6 children have already died of meningitis.



Earlier it was reported that the Healthcare Ministry deemed introduction of a quarantine regime and vaccination program in Kazakhstan as unnecessary.