Kazakhstan allocates KZT 3,5 bln to fighting coronavirus outbreak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has allocated 3,5 billion tenge to fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak, this was announced by the first deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

According to his words, the funds were allocated for procurement of all the necessary medicaments including medical face masks, thermovision cameras and other devices aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Smailov noted that the Healthcare Ministry is in charge of spending the funds as per their intended purpose.