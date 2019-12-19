Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov met with Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef, MFA press service informs.

Kazakh diplomat thanked the Chief Rabbi for his constant support and regular participation in the meetings of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held since 2003 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Yitzhak Yosef praised the work of the dialogue platform created in Nur-Sultan and noted that it is a unique place where representatives of different religions can discuss important initiatives aimed at building peace and stability on our planet.

The Rabbi emphasized the enormous role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in convening the Congress and conveyed his best wishes to him. Yitzhak Yosef, warmly recalling the joint work with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Council of Religious Leaders, wished the Head of State success and fruitful activities for the benefit of Kazakhstan's prosperity.

During the meeting, Ambassador Burshakov presented to Chief Sephardi Rabbi a book which is dedicated to the results of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in October 2018 in Astana.