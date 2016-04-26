Kazakhstan Ambassador presented copies of credentials to Armenian FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev met on April 22 with Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Edvard Nalbandyan and handed in him copies of credentials.

According to the Kazakh MFA’s press service, the Armenian Minister wished T.Urazayev success in fulfillment of his diplomatic mission and expressed hope that he will contribute to strengthening of the bilateral relations and expansion of cooperation.

The parties discussed the topical issues of bilateral collaboration and interaction within the EEU and CSTO. The sides pointed out positive role of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Foreign Ministerial Consultations held April 18 and importance of enhancing interaction in education, tourism and culture. The Armenian Foreign Minister and the Kazakh Diplomat agreed to exert every effort to ensure full implementation of both countries’ trade potential.

T. Urazayev informed E.Nabaldyan of the key programs of Kazakhstan’s development. In particular, he told about the 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Kazakhstan’s initiatives presented during the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and the Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century”.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Kazakh Ambassador assured the Armenian FM that he will put the most efforts to ensure further development of the Kazakh-Armenian relations.