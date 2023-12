NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kalybek Koblandin has been relieved of the post of Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

«The Head ofState decreed to relieve Kalybek Koblandin of the post of AmbassadorExtraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia,»the statement reads.