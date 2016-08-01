Kazakhstan Ambassador to Turkey, Leader of Anavatan Party discussed prospects of bilateral relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with Chairman of the Turkish Liberal-Conservative Party Anavatan İbrahim Çelebi for discussing the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Turkish bilateral relations.

As is known, Anavatan Party was established by late President of Turkey Turgut Özal who was one of the originators of the Kazakh-Turkish relations in the first years of Kazakhstan independence.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy informs, İbrahim Çelebi pointed out the contribution of N.Nazarbayev in the process of de-escalation of the Turkish-Russian relations due to which the contacts between Ankara and Moscow resumed in political and economic issues.

According to him, the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council proves the growing role of the republic in regional security system. “This milestone event coincided with the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. In this regard, I would like to congratulate the Kazakh people on the oncoming holiday and wish them further success in augmentation of the positive results achieved for now,” I. Çelebi said.

In turn, Zh.Tuimebayev thanked the leader of Anavatan Party for warm wishes and told about the main areas of development of the two countries’ ties in political, economic and cultural aspects. In his words, the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey established at the dawn of our independence, demonstrate positive dynamics of development. The Diplomat reminded of some activities held in Turkey, such as the Days of Kazakhstan in Turkey, inauguration of a monument to Suyunbay Aronuly, organization of a conference in celebration of the 170th anniversary of famous Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev and a concert program with the participation of the workers of art of Kazakhstan.