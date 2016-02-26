Kazakhstan Ambassador to UK Erzhan Kazykhanov meets with Peter Norris, Chairman of Virgin Group

LONDON. KAZINFORM The meeting focused on discussing the issues of co-operation in telecommunications, aviation, Internet and LTE technologies, as well as space industry. The parties also discussed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Kazakhtelecom telecommunication company and Virgin Group signed during the state visit by UK Prime Minister David Cameron to Kazakhstan in 2013.

Erzhan Kazykhanov briefed Peter Norris on the economic reforms in Kazakhstan, including a large-scale campaign on the privatisation of enterprises. The Kazakh Ambassador stressed a high potential of joint co-operation in attracting advanced innovative technologies necessary for Kazakhstan’s economy.

In turn, Peter Norris, the Chairman of the Virgin Group, expressed a willingness to consider the possibility to participate in the programme of privatisation of Kazakhstan enterprises. Besides, he did not rule out the creation and the implementation of joint projects under the Virgin Galactic space programme.

Virgin Group is one of the leading international investment companies incorporating about 400 associated enterprises. It invests in various businesses, including mobile communication, tourism, financial services, leisure, health etc.

Source: https://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en