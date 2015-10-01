Kazakhstan Ambassador to UK pays working visit to Scotland

LONDON. KAZINFORM During his visit to Edinburgh, Kazakh Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov had meetings with Tricia Marwick, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, John Swinney MSP, First Deputy Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution & Economy of Scotland, Fergus Ewing MSP, Minister for Business, Energy & Tourism, and Donald Wilson, Lord-Mayor of Edinburgh.

Ambassador Kazykhanov briefed the Scottish Government on the ongoing economic and political reforms taking place in line with the ‘Nurly zhol' Strategic Programme and Plan of the Nation - the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of the President of Kazakhstan.

Erzhan Kazykhanov provided the Scottish Government with in-depth information on the economic and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, as well as called essential the participation of Scottish companies in the country's programme on industrial-innovative development. Of particular interest is the experience of Scotland in chemical, petrochemical and manufacturing industries, electric accessories, textile and consumer goods manufacturing, as well as financial services and tourism. Besides, the focus of the meetings was co-operation of the two countries in energy industry, including renewable energy. In this regard, Erzhan Kazykhanov invited Scottish companies to participate in EXPO 2017. In addition to this, the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission held meetings with representatives of the leading Scottish universities. The universities expressed a special interest in offering courses for the students from Kazakhstan in a broad range of specialties, including medicine courses. Finally, Ambassador Kazykhanov met with students of the ‘Bolashak' programme and briefed them on the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan. The programme of Ambassador Kazykhanov's visit to Scotland includes visits to Aberdeen and Glasgow. Source: Website of Kazakhstan Embassy in the UK http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en/articles/article/87