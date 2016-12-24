Kazakhstan Ambassador to Ukraine met with President of Moldova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Ukraine Samat Ordabayev participated in a ceremony of inauguration of Moldovan President Igor Dodon at the Palace of Republic in Chisinau, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Following the ceremony, Samat Ordabayev met with Igor Dodon, during which the Moldovan President expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan leadership for warm congratulations and wishes. I.Dodon expressed readiness for enhancing bilateral cooperation in a wide range of interstate relations.

In turn, Ordabayev told about economic and institutional reforms conducted in Kazakhstan and promising areas of the Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation such as processing sector, education and science and tourism.

More than 700 guests attended the inauguration ceremony. Among them are prominent statesmen, foreign diplomats, workers of culture, leaders of parties etc.