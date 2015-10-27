  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan amends legislation in light of WTO accession

    19:06, 27 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the connection of accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO)" called to bring the national legislation in accordance with the norms of the WTO agreements, the president's press service reports.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan WTO President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!