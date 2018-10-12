  • kz
    Kazakhstan among best three countries for Russians' adventure travel

    07:58, 12 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has joined the best three countries for the Russians' adventure travel, TurStat informs.

    The agency analyzed the results of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2018 online voting held on National Geographic Russia website October 11, 2018.

    The website visitors voted for the best destinations in various nominations, such as Agrotourism, Recreation, Culinary tourism, Eco Tourism etc.

    Kazakhstan gathered 24% of votes in Adventure Trips nomination and stands second after Nepal (27%). India received 24% of votes. Then come South African Republic (20%) and Oman (5%).

    Tourism Kazakhstan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
