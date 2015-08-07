Kazakhstan among leaders of Tank Biathlon-2015
India and Armenia are ranked fourth and fifth. Then, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are ranked from the sixth to the eighth places. Kuwait, Mongolia, Venezuela, Angola and Nicaragua have not managed to advance into the next stage.
"The level of the team of Kazakhstan has significantly increased. The results are very good. The overall competition has grown greatly compared to the last year. The games are a success," Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Oleg Salyukov noted.
The competition has been really close between Kazakhstan and Russia since the beginning of the games. Now, the team of Kazakhstan has to perform well at the final stage - "Relay", and punch a ticket to the finals where the winner will be determined.