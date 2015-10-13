Kazakhstan among the world&#39;s most valuable nation brands

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - British consulting company Brand Finance has released the annual Nation Brands 2015 report of the world's most valuable nation brands, the company's press service reports.

In the newly-released report, Kazakhstan is ranked as the world's 44th most valuable nation brand. Its brand value is up 6% to $175 billion. Its closest neighbors in the rankings are Israel (43rd) and Colombia (45th). Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country that made the top 50 of the rankings. The U.S. remains the world's most valuable nation brand. This year it is actually up 2% to $19,7 trillion. Coming in at №2 is China with 1% drop to $6,3 trillion. Germany rounds out the top 3 as its nation brand value is down 4% to $4,2 trillion. It is worth mentioning that Iran has been named as the fastest growing nation brand as its value is up 59% to $159 billion. Cameroon, Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia are also featured into the top 5 best performing nation brands. Ukraine, Peru, Russia, Honduras and Argentina are the worst performing nation brands. Headquartered in London, Brand Finance offers services of brand valuation, brand strategy, intangible asset valuation, transfer pricing and corporate finance.