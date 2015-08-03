Kazakhstan among top 10 at IOI-2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan finished the 27th International Olympiad in Informatics as one of ten best countries taking part in the event that was held in Almaty in July, director of Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Daryn" of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Sholpan Kirabayeva told to a Kazinform correspondent.

"Kazakhstan won four medals at the Olympiad - three silver medals and one bronze medal. It allowed Kazakhstan to be ranked 8 th in the overall standings. Thus, we joined the top ten of the tournament, which was our goal," she said.

"In whole, the Kazakhstani team represented the country at a high level," she added.

As earlier reported, a schoolboy from South Korea, who scored 600 points out of 600 points, became a winner of the Olympiad.

The next Olympiad will be held in the capital city of Tatarstan - Kazan in 2016.