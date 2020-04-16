Kazakhstan among top 15 countries with cheapest petrol rates
According to the data published on ranking.kz as of April 13, the average AI-95 petrol price stood at $0.95 per liter or KZT 404.5.
Venezuela boasts the cheapest petrol price in the world which accounts for KZT 1 per liter.
Iran with the petrol price at $0.09 or KZT 39.2 per liter and Sudan with the petrol price at $0.14 or KZT 59.6 per liter are ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world, respectively.
Angola with the petrol price of $0.28 or KZT121.4 per liter and Malaysia with the petrol price of $0.29 or KZT 123.7 per liter round out the top 5.
Kazakhstan is ranked 11th in the ranking with the petrol price at $0.41 or KZT 174 per liter. It is the cheapest petrol rate among the CIS member states. For instance, on April 13 in Russia the petrol price totaled $0.62 or KZT 265.8, in Turkmenistan – KZT 183.4, in Azerbaijan – KZT 201.4 and in Kyrgyzstan – KZT 230.2.