Kazakhstan among top 20 countries attractive for halal-tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan is on 16th place in the ranking of countries attractive for halal-tourism.

The study involved 130 countries which were evaluated in terms of safety, quality of food, opportunity to freely perform namaz (salah) and other criteria.



The study was conducted by CrescentRating Agency.



Malaysia (81.9) is on the first place of the ranking. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates (74.7) and Turkey (73.9).

The first ten countries attractive for halal-tourism include Indonesia (70.6), Qatar (70.5), Saudi Arabia (70.4), Oman (70.3), Singapore (68.4), Morocco (68.3) and Jordan (65.4).



Kazakhstan (63.3) is on 16th line between Iran and Egypt. As for CIS countries: Kyrgyzstan is on 25th line, Tajikistan - on 26th.