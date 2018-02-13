Kazakhstan and 5 other countries set up Global Happiness Coalition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Creation of the Global Happiness Coalition, which unites six countries - the UAE, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal and Slovenia, was announced on Monday during the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai. The Forum is devoted to the issues of effective public administration and introduction of modern technologies in different spheres of life.

More than 4 thousand delegates from 140 countries including the heads of international organizations, representatives of leading science and technology institutions and global technology corporations are participating in the event.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today attended the launch of "The Global Happiness Coalition".

According to Sheikh Mohammed, the world needs a new form of coalitions that works for the wellbeing and happiness of people'. "The Global Happiness Coalition reflects the message where the UAE aspirations meet with the ambitions of different nations around the world, towards creating a better future for everyone. It is time to join efforts as governments to come up with new approaches and mechanisms to achieve people's happiness and improve their quality of life," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We perceive people's happiness as a benchmark for government efficiency and important indicator in assessing its policies and programmes. It is also a common objective where both government and private sectors collaborate to achieve," Sheikh Mohammed said, Kazinform cites WAM.

"This coalition is an opportunity for its members to exchange ideas and expertise, and to learn from our experiences, as well as to showcase the UAE's vision regarding the importance of happiness as the ultimate goal for any government," His Highness explained.

Sheikh Mohammed said that investment in happiness promotes security, peace and coexistence between nations. "Happiness is the opposite of hatred and extremism. We look forward the "Global Happiness Coalition" will lay foundation for a positive transformation in the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The coalition launch event was attended by Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the WGS Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, along with representatives of coalition member countries.

"The Global Happiness Coalition" aims to spread the notion of happiness as an objective for the development and a basis for relations between nations; as well as exchanging expertise and assessing experiences related to devoting happiness as an approach of government work, where the launch of this Coalition follows the success of the Global Happiness Dialogue, which took place during the 5th edition of the World Government Summit.

The agreement of establishing "The Global Happiness Coalition" was signed by Minister of State for Happiness and Quality of Life Ohoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Portugal's Minister of the Presidency and of Administrative Modernization Maria Manuel Leito Marques, Costa Rica's Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy Olga Marta Sanchez Oviedo; Kazakhstan's Minister of Information and Communication Dauren Abayev; Slovenia's Minister of Development, Strategic Projects and Cohesion Alenka Smerkolj; and Head of the President's Office in Mexico, Francisco Guzman Ortiz.

The joint declaration "The Global Happiness Coalition" aims to ensure effective international dialogue about achieving happiness on global level, disseminate knowledge and exchange information and expertise about the implementation of related policies between member countries. The Coalition will hold an annual meeting on the sideline of the WGS to review achievements and exchange ideas that may help coalition members improve policies and programmes to ensure sustainability of happiness.

The UAE authorities have prepared a series of ambitious projects which are expected to allow the country to reach the next stage of development. Among them are gradual introduction of artificial intelligence in economy and sphere of services, launch of pilot-free transport, development of scientific space exploration programs and preparation for creation of the first human settlement on the Mars.

The World Government Summit is being held under the auspices of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It was founded in 2013 and within a short time it turned into an event of international scale.

The platform of the World Government Summit is actively used for presentation of trailblazing innovation projects which are supposed to ensure a breakthrough in science and technology.

The program of today's Forum also includes the topics of achieving wellbeing and justice in the society of XXI century, response to climate change, the perspectives of exploration of other planets, role of biotechnology in the near future medicine and many others.

The World Government Summit will be closed on February 13.

Photo: wam.ae