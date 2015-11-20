Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed several bilateral agreements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Upon completion of the talks of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan a briefing was held in the Akorda today.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the priority theme during the talks was activation of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in view of the decreased volume of mutual trade turnover, which is now at the level of 400 million US dollars, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State informed about the reached agreement regarding the supplies of more than 600 thousand tons of wheat from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan and regarding rendering of assistance in construction of roads and provision of construction materials, locomotives and railway cars.

N. Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan had always supported Afghanistan during difficult for the country periods. Kazakhstan has supplied foods for 20 million US dollars to Afghanistan since 2002. Besides, Kazakhstan allocated funds for development of law-enforcement bodies of Afghanistan and 50 million US dollars for education of Afghan students in Kazakhstan.

"We will continue to render assistance to Afghanistan," the Head of State noted.

The President of Kazakhstan drew attention to the fact that Afghanistan was rich in mineral resources and our countries had specialists able to help Afghanistan in geological exploration.

The Head of State also noted that the sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of combatting terrorism.

It was emphasized that the leaders of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan had similar interests in terms of interaction within the international structures.

N. Nazarbayev stressed that the main priority for both countries was development of economies and improvement of the level of the wellbeing of people.

The President expressed confidence that the visit of the Afghan President to Kazakhstan would be very beneficial for bilateral relations and help to elevate the cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

In turn, M. Ghani noted that Afghanistan was committed to continue to develop cooperation with Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries in general.

The Afghan President noted that the "Kazakhstan way" was an example for Afghanistan in terms of strengthening stability and development of the economy.

It was even informed that the Afghan side hoped for success based on cooperation between the two countries in the trade and economic, transport and investment and food spheres.

M. Ghani thanked Kazakhstan for its help in liquidation of the consequences of natural disasters in Afghanistan.

In conclusion, the Afghan President said that both countries would join the efforts to fight illegal drug trafficking and terrorism.

***

The following agreements were signed within the framework of the visit of the President of Afghanistan to Kazakhstan.

- The Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Afghanistan on cooperation in the sphere of civil defense and prevention and liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situations.

- The Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Afghanistan on cooperation in the cultural sphere.