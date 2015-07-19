Kazakhstan and Australia tied in Davis Cup quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sad news for Kazakhstani tennis fans as Sam Groth of Australia has just tied the score 2-2 in Australia vs. Kazakhstan Davis Cup quarterfinal, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Cheered by home crowd in Darwin, Groth defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the 4th singles rubber on Day 3. Ranked five spots lower in ATP rankings than Kukushkin, the Aussie needed 2 hours and 51 minutes to upset Team Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan still hopes to power into the Davis Cup semifinal for the first time in history as Aleksandr Nedovyesov will face veteran Lleyton Hewitt in the final rubber.