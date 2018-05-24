Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan businessmen mull coop issues

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum for promotion of Kazakhstan's brands took place in Baku with the support of the Kazakh Embassy to Azerbaijan and AZPROMO, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation.

About 50 Kazakh and Azerbaijani enterprises engaged in machine building, construction, electrical energy industry, furniture and food products production participated in it.



Opening the forum, AZPROMO president Rufat Mammadov noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan enjoy close ties of friendship and brotherhood, high level of political cooperation that give additional impulse for the development of economic ties between the two countries.



"The current trade turnover and volumes of investments doesn't reflect the potential of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and this forum is called to establish closer mutual benefit trading ties," he added.



According to Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev, Azerbaijan is an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan and the authorities of both countries pay great attention to the issues of trade and economic, investments, energy, transit and transport cooperation. The Presidents of the two countries set a task to increase mutual commodity turnover by 2- 2.5 times by 2020 and widen the range of products supplied.



Besides, KazakhExport and AZPROMO signed an agreement of cooperation to lay the foundation for close cooperation between Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani companies and fulfill the Presidents' tasks set.