Kazakhstan and Belarus debated cooperation issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov received Ambassador of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkassov, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The talks focused on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Great attention was paid to the schedule of forthcoming bilateral events, first of all, the planned visit of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan ranks among top three trade partners of Belarus intra-CIS. In 2018 the sales between Kazakhstan and Belarus reached USD 680.7 mln that is 7.6% more against 2017. The export hit USD 87.5 mln, import made USD 593.2 mln.