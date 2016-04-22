Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to such values as women’s and family rights - Nichkasov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to such values as the rights of women and family, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov said in an interview to mass media on the sidelines of the International Conference devoted to preliminary results of implementation of Kazakhstan's 2006-2016 Gender Equality Strategy.

As reported earlier, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the event.

“I should note that the national plans provide for development of various documents. Kazakhstan decided to develop a Strategy which covers a ten-year period from 2006 through 2016. As for Belarus, our national plan targets a five-year period. Both Kazakhstan’s Gender Equality Strategy and Belarusian document are aimed at implementation of the national gender equality policy based on the UN’s fundamental principles: securing right of women and members of families in implementation of their constitutional rights,” Nichkassov said.

The Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to these values. Family has always been an important element of society in both states.