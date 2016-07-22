Kazakhstan and Belarus initialed 2017-2018 Cooperation Development Road Map

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of the meeting of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation, the sides initialed the Road Map on Development of Cooperation for 2017-2018.

According to First Vice PM of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the 2014-2016 Road Map of Cooperation Development covers a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction in industry including mechanical engineering, transport, architecture, construction as well as interregional cooperation.



"As per the Road Map, we implement 64 joint industrial projects and work in such areas as industrial cooperation, mutual supply of goods and services, agriculture, transport, interregional cooperation, investments, SMEs development etc.," he said.