Kazakhstan and Belarus to carry on balanced trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Belarus will take measures to prevent reduction of mutual trade volume, pm.kz says.

"The partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus has always been notable for stable and strategic character of trade-economic cooperation. Despite such close interaction and integration within the Eurasian space, in 2015 the volume of trade between our countries reduced by 38%," first Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said in the course of the meeting of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation in Gomel.



According to Kazakhstani statistics, in 2015, the volume of trade turnover between the two states fell by 37.7% and made USD 520 mln.



As Sagintayev noted, negative dynamics of trade is explained, first of all, by deterioration of the global economic situation and fall in prices for energy sources.



"Meanwhile, balanced trade and stable supply of goods play an important role in maintaining trade turnover volumes. In this regard, I would like to propose to commission both countries' authorities to jointly study the issue of forming balanced trade and ensuring stable supply of goods," he said.