Kazakhstan and Belarus to conduct balanced trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "The partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus has always been notable for stable and strategic character of trade and economic cooperation. Despite such close interaction and integration within the Eurasian space, the trade volume between our countries reduced by 38% in 2015," First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the meeting of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Gomel.

According to statistics of Kazakhstan, in 2015 trade turnover between our states decreased by 37.7% and amounted to 520 million US dollars, according to primeminister.kz.

According to B.Sagintayev, negative trade dynamics is due to, first of all, deterioration of the global economic situation and price reduction for energy sources.

"Meanwhile, balanced trade and stable supply of goods play an important role in maintaining trade turnover volumes. In this regard, I would like to propose to both countries' authorities to jointly study the issue of forming balanced trade and ensuring stable supply of goods," First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.