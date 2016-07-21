Kazakhstan and Belarus to explore issue on exclusive right to sell products to joint ventures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh-Belarusian joint ventures undergo difficulties with full loading of their production capacity. This is due to supply of similar products by the Belarusian and Russian dealers.

"The presidents of our countries have agreed on sales of machineries in Kazakhstan through joint ventures," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the meeting of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Gomel, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



"We have created a number of joint ventures: manufacture of self-propelled combine harvesters, assembly of tractors, balers, lifts in Astana, Semey, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola region. However, today these companies are experiencing difficulties related to product deliveries from Belarusian and Russian dealers and that affects full loading of production capacity of joint ventures in Kazakhstan," he said.



In this regard, he appealed to the co-chairman of the commission, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vasily Matyushevsky with a proposal to provide the joint ventures "SemAZ" LLP, "KazBelAZ" LLP, "Agromashholding" JSC and "Irtysh-Lift" LLP with the exclusive right to sell products on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In addition, B.Sagintayev considers it is important to solve issue of sales of Belarusian machinery in Kazakhstan through these companies.



"SemAZ» LLP manufactures "Belarus" tractors of various modifications. The enterprise capacity allows manufacture up to 3,000 tractors per year.

"Agromash" JSC produces combine harvesters from assembly sets of "Gomselmash" open joint-stock company.



"Irtysh-Lift" LLP and "Mogilevliftmash" JSC conduct joint production of passenger lifts. The enterprise production capacity is up to 200 lifts per year.