Kazakhstan and Bulgaria to develop cooperation in cultural sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Bulgaria will begin to develop relations in the sphere of preserving and restoration of historical and cultural monuments, representatives of the two countries informed during the ceremony of signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Bulgaria on cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held within the visit of Chairwoman of the People's Assembly of Bulgaria Tsetska Tsacheva to Kazakhstan.

As two sides noted, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have strong friendship relations based on the regular political dialogue and deep bilateral relations.

"Bulgaria is our traditional partner, which is proved by the support of the key initiatives of Kazakhstan by Bulgaria. Those are the presidency in the OSCE in 2010, membership in the WTO, UN SC and the candidacy of Astana to host the EXPO-2017," G. Akhmedyarov noted.

The agreement on cooperation in the cultural sphere provides for development of bilateral relations in the sphere of preserving and restoration of historical and cultural monuments. Both Kazakhstan and Bulgaria are striving to expand the cooperation between libraries, museums, art organizations and theatres, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides expressed their hope that the agreement would give an impetus for development of friendship relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Galym Akhmedyarov and Deputy Minister of Culture of Bulgaria Boni Petrunova.