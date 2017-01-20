Kazakhstan and Canada parliaments to intensify cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of the Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has held a meeting with the Parliament Delegation from Canada headed by Head of the Chamber of Commons for Foreign Affairs and International Development Robert Nault, the Mazhilis press service informed.

The Canadian parliamentarians are visiting our country as part of their tour to the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Having congratulated the Canadian parliamentarians on the 150 anniversary of Canada which is celebrated this year, Nigmatullin wished the guests and all Canadian people progress, wellbeing and prosperity.

According to Nigmatullin, the meeting of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in China in September last year appeared important for bilateral political dialogue.

The parties discussed a wide range of questions of the Kazakhstan-Canadian relations, having noted cooperation in the uranium sphere, oil and gas, agriculture and education and tourism among strategic directions.

Nigmatullin and Nault stated similarity of approaches of the two countries in the matters of strengthening of regional security and stability.

Mazhilis Chairman focused attention on the political address of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan's conceptual vision of consolidation of global partnership for creation of the safe, fair and prospering world" in which the priorities of Kazakhstan's work in the Security Council are determined - achievement of peace without nuclear weapon, prevention of threat of global war, promotion of peace in Afghanistan and formation of the zone of peace in Central Asia, creation of the Global anti-terrorist coalition under the auspices of the UN.

- We will strengthen interaction with Canada on the international scene by regular consultations, coordination of efforts in various international structures, mutual support of initiatives and line items, - Nigmatullin told.

The Canadian parliamentarians noted that Canada looks forward to the contribution of Kazakhstan to the solution of main challenges.

The Canadian party gave a high appraisal to modern development of Kazakhstan and its reforms.

- During 25 years of independence Kazakhstan has opened itself for investments from other countries, including Canada. Kazakhstan has implemented many programs, including reforming of public service, supremacy of the law, pluralism. And we support Kazakhstan in this, - Robert Nault told.

The Chairman of Mazhilis invited his Canadian colleague to come to Kazakhstan on an official visit.