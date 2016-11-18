Kazakhstan and Canada to intensify inter-parliamentary coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November16, 2016, in Ottawa, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov paid a courtesy call on The Honourable Goeff Regan, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canadian Parliament. Ambassador Zhigalov briefed Mr.Regan about the achievements made by Kazakhstan over the 25 years of independence, as well as the ongoing institutional reforms and measures of economic diversification.

The Speaker congratulated the Kazakh side on the upcoming 25th anniversary of independence and commended Kazakhstan’s sound economic development and contribution to the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process., the Embassy informs on its website.

The Honourable Geoff Regan also emphasized the potential for further promotion of inter-parliamentary dialogue, with due regard to the participation of seasoned Canadian Senators and Members of Parliament in the Kazakhstan-Canada Parliamentary Cooperation Group, which has been relaunched after the parliamentary elections in both countries in 2015 and 2016.

Among other issues, the sides discussed new opportunities for strengthening cooperation in energy, investment, agriculture, along with visa liberalization prospects, and interaction within the upcoming EXPO-2017 in Astana. Both sides agreed to maintain close contact with a view to further intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation ahead of 2017, when Astana and Ottawa will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.



