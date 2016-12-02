Kazakhstan and China discussed cooperation within UN Security Council

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev took part in the Kazakhstan-Chinese foreign ministry consultations on cooperation within the UN Security Council which took place in Beijing.





"Kazakhstan is a good friend and reliable partner of China. Being friendly neighbors and strategic partners, China and Kazakhstan have established a high level of political mutual trust. We jointly develop economy, we cooperate in the sphere of safety and we come into close cultural contacts. We can say that bilateral relations between our countries have become an example of relations between countries", - the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Li Baodun told in the meeting.





It should be noted that the consultations were held one month prior to the start of the work of Kazakhstan as UN Security Council non-permanent member. Minister Ashikbayev transferred the invitation from RoK Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrissov to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Kazakhstan in any convenient time in the light of upcoming the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders in Astana and participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping in opening EXPO-2017.





A day earlier in a round table Minister Ashikbayev met with experts of the Institute of Worldwide Policy and Economy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. The topic of the discussion was Kazakhstan priorities on the post of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.