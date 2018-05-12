Kazakhstan and China set to extend farm produce export

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The conference of SCO member states on fight and monitoring of trans-border epizootic diseases started its work on May 10 in Xi'an, China. It runs until May 13, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry's press service said.

As part of the conference, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan - Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev and head of the General Directorate of Customs of China Ni Yuefeng signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for canola meal export to China.



China also recognized five regions of Kazakhstan (East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan) as a FMD free zone where vaccination is practiced that allows to export animal products and live animals as agreed upon to veterinary certificates from all over Kazakhstan (in 2016 China recognized 9 regions a FMD free zone where vaccination is not practiced).



Besides, Shukeyev met with heads of party and governmental organizations of China. The sides noted positive dynamics of mutual trade and development of relations within One Belt, One Road project.



China is not just a geographically close neighbor but also a strategic partner of Kazakhstan with huge market for Kazakhstan's agricultural products. China's Aiju Company serves a good example. It has been supplying China for a couple of years with vegetable oil and flour made in Kazakhstan at the plant Aiju company invested in.



The Kazakh delegation also surveyed wheat and flour advanced refining process with final output packaging in containers with branding Made in Kazakhstan.



As the Kazakh Finance Ministry reports show, farm produce turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached USD 345,0 million in 2017 that is 32% more against 2016 (USD 261,0 million).



Las year the country's agro-industrial complex output export to China made USD 180,5 million increasing by 34.3%.