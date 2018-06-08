Kazakhstan and China set up joint investment fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An agreement on establishment of the Kazakhstan-Chinese Eurasian Nurly (Bright) Investment Fund has been signed today in Beijing as part of the state visit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to China, Baiterek Holding's press service reports.

Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek Holding Aidar Arifkhanov signed the agreement on behalf of Kazakhstan, CITIC Eurasian Capital Limited Director General Sun Yang and CEO at China-Eurasian Fund of Economic Cooperation Lin Gang on behalf of China.



"Its main investments will be channeled for realization of projects in the territory of Kazakhstan in various economic sectors, including development of infrastructure, processing of natural resources, logistics, information technologies, processing industry and agro-industrial complex," Arifkhanov said.



The Eurasian Nurly (Bright) Investment Fund will let attract investments of large institutional and private investors of China to Kazakhstan such as CITIC Group, China Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund, Asia Investment Finance Group Limited, etc.