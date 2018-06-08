Kazakhstan and China signed 40 agreements worth USD 13 bln

BEIJING. KAZINFORM "About 40 documents worth USD 13 bln have been signed today at the 5th sitting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing," Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Samruk Kazyna Fund CEO, said.

"We have held the 5th session of the Business Council. About 400 reps of business circles of Kazakhstan and China attended it to debate practical issues of the joint activities. Above 40 agreements worth USD 13 bln, including 17 investment agreements to the amount of USD 8.7 bln, 8 financial worth USD 1.6 bln, 7 foreign trade treaties up to USD 700 mln and 8 noncommercial ones were signed," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting with China's business circle.

According to the President, the documents signed provide for fund-raising for free economic areas, field production, implementation of projects in the sphere of renewable energy sector, development of a biochemical cluster, etc.



As earlier reported, the President is paying a state visit to China and is expected to participate in the SCO Summit in Qingdao.