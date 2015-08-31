Kazakhstan and China to implement a number of joint projects, A.Issekeshev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told Kazakh journalists about the importance of President Nazarbayev's state visit to China.

According to Mr.Issekeshev, Kazakh President's visit to China is of paramount importance. It marks the transition to the practical phase of the agreement on pairing the programs Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt. He said that the question is the development of transit and transport corridor and the new Kazakh-Chinese industrial program. "In this context there has being implemented a number of projects: construction of roads and transport and logistics centers. The second task is based on joint industrial projects. " A. Issekeshev said that the priorities of the second five-year plan is metallurgy, chemicals, fertilizers, machinery, transport, logistics and other industries. All regions of Kazakhstan will create new industries. Minister stressed that the third promising area of cooperation is high-tech industries and high-tech sectors. Issekeshev informed that the parties have discussed cooperation at the level of research institutes and universities. It is expected that joint projects will meet the highest environmental requirements. Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.