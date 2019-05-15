Kazakhstan and Cyprus pledge to enhance economic cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov has met today with visiting Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulidis in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The sides debated the key issues of bilateral cooperation, outlined certain plans in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and agreed on common stand on cooperation in the international arena.



According to the Kazakh FM, Kazakhstan and Cyprus enjoy strong bonds of friendship and cooperation. He also noted that Kazakhstan traditionally considers Cyprus as one of the key partners in Southern Europe reaffirming the country's commitment to further deepening of political cooperation.



The parties also focused on development of trade, economic, investment cooperation. They prioritized cooperation in energy, construction, innovations, food industry, agriculture and tourism.



Besides, the FM told about the forthcoming Kazakhstan-Cyprus Business Forum called to promote trade and economic cooperation.





Following the talks the Foreign Ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and bilateral political consultations.





The Governments of Kazakhstan and Cyprus are expected to sign today the Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation.

