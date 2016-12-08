Kazakhstan and Czech Republic to strengthen economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Mladek.

During the meeting the parties discussed the prospects of further trade and economic cooperation between the countries, especially in the sphere of renewable power, mechanical engineering, agricultural industry, culture and education.

The operation of the conveyor line of Skoda assembly based on Kazakhstan's JSC Aziya Avto was mentioned as an example of successful economic cooperation. Since 2005, the enterprise has released 19, 888 cars to the amount of KZT 69 669 million.

The parties expressed readiness for further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in various industries of economy, including oil and gas and agricultural spheres, transport, construction, automotive industry, tourism, environmental protection.

From the moment of establishment of the diplomatic relations (on January 1, 1993) in Kazakhstan 181 legal entities, branches and representations with the Czech participation have been registered.

The volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic for the period of January - October, 2016 equaled USD 199,405 million, in 2015 - USD 271,855 million, in 2014 - USD 453,365 million. Kazakhstan is the third large oil supplier to the Czech Republic after Russia and Azerbaijan.