Kazakhstan and Egypt to cooperate for successful achievement of Millennium Goals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Egypt will cooperate for successful achievement of the Millennium Goals. The Project Officer of the South-South Development Academy Egypt (SSDA) Mohammed Al Essawi during the ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with Astana Regional Hub (AHCS) of Civil Service held in Marriott Hotel in Astana.

"Separately Kazakhstan and Egypt do a lot in terms of regional development. And now we can do even better in terms of South-South development. The mutual work of the Hub and the Academy will help to develop the society and make the world a better place with regard to achieving the Millennium Goals", Al Essawi said.

He considers that the Astana Hub and the SSDA can share experiences and best practices.

Representing Kazakhstan, Chairman of Managing Committee of Astana Regional Hub of Civil Service Alikhan Baimenov signed the Memorandum.

The term "South-South Cooperation" is used to describe cooperation between the developing countries. To solve mankind's global challenges the UN adopted the program "Millennium Development Goals" (MDGs).

UN's "Millennium Development Goals" is the program to confront poverty and promote general improvement of living standard. It was adopted by 147 heads of states and representatives of 189 countries in 2000 following the Millennium Summit.