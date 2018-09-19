Kazakhstan and Gambia intend to boost cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Foreign Minister of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, who has arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit.

As stated there, Kazakhstan and Gambia are set to further close cooperation within international and regional structures, such as the UN, OIC.



The ministers debated state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in various spheres, shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.



"Kazakhstan with interest follows the processes in Africa that has a great economic potential. We note the growing meaning of the African Union. Our country gained an observer status in 2013. Astana is interested in establishing working ties and further strengthening of cooperation with the organization and its members," the Kazakh Minister said.



He also stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in development of bilateral cooperation in energy, mining, infrastructure and tourism sectors.