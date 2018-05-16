Kazakhstan and Georgia debate economic coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze have met today in Astana within the XI Astana Economic Forum, the PM's website reads.

The parties debated deepening of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation of the two countries in energy, transport, logistics, tourism, culture, healthcare and education, extending mutual trade turnover in new directions, export of Kazakhstan's processed products and raw materials of chemical industry, machine-building, construction and agriculture, including export of Kazakhstan's wheat, etc. They also touched upon cooperation between state bodies, regions, business communities and active participation of Georgian companies in the Astana International Financial Centre.



The sides also paid attention to development of investment cooperation. As stated there, for the past 12 years the volume of Kazakhstan's investments into Georgian economy hit above USD 406 million, gross inflow of direct investments from Georgia to Kazakhstan made USD 45,9 million.